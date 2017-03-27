Erweiterte Funktionen

PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company




27.03.17 15:36
dpa-AFX


+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ 

|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying   |                               |
|issuer                                        |                   PayPoint Plc|
|of existing shares to which voting rights are |                               |
|attached: (ii)                                |                               |
+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ 
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                          |    X   |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ 
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which |        |
|may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which      |        |
|voting rights are attached                                           |        |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ 
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic      |        |
|effect to qualifying financial instruments                           |        |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ 
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                     |        |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ 
|Other (please specify):                                              |        |
+--------------------------------------+------------------------------+--------+ 
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to  |     Woodford Investment Management Ltd|
|the                                   |                             (Woodford)|
|notification obligation: (iii)        |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)        |                    Clients of Woodford|
| (if different from 3.):(iv)          |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|5. Date of the transaction and date on|                                       |
|which the threshold is crossed or     |                             24/03/2017|
|reached: (v)                          |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|6. Date on which issuer notified:     |                             27/03/2017|
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|                                    18%|
|reached: (vi, vii)                    |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- ---+ 

|Class/type  |Situation previous   |Resulting situation after the triggering
| 
|of          |to the triggering    |transaction
| 
|shares      |transaction          |
| | +----------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------ ---+ 
|if possible |Number    |Number    |Number    |Number of voting   |%of voting
| 
|using       |of        |of        |of shares |rights             |rights(x)
| 
|the ISIN    |Shares    |Voting    +----------+----------+--------+------+-----
---+ 
|CODE        |          |Rights    |Direct    |Direct   
|Indirect|Direct|Indirect|
|            |          |          |          |(xi)      |(xii)   |      |
| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+--------+------+----- ---+ 
|GB00B02QND93|12,183,614|          |          |          |        |18.03%| 
| 
|            |          |12,183,614|12,286,614|12,286,614|        |      |
| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+--------+------+----- ---+


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+----------+---------------------+-----------+------------------- ---+ 

|Type of      |Expiration|Exercise/            |Number of  |% of voting
| 
|financial    |date      |Conversion Period    |voting     |rights
| 
|instrument   |(xiii)    |(xiv)                |rights that|
| 
|             |          |                     |may be     |
| 
|             |          |                     |acquired if|
| 
|             |          |                     |the        |
| 
|             |          |                     |instrument |
| 
|             |          |                     |is         |
| 
|             |          |                     |exercised/ |
| 
|             |          |                     |converted.

 |
| +-------------+----------+---------------------+-----------+------------------- ---+ 
|             |          |                     |           | 
| +-------------+----------+---------------------+-----------+------------------- ---+


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +----------+--------+----------+----------+---------------+-------------------- ---+ 

|Type of   |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of      |% of voting rights
| 
|financial |price   |date      |Conversion|voting rights  |(xix, xx)
| 
|instrument|        |(xvii)    |period    |instrument     | 
| 
|          |        |          |(xviii)   |refers to      |
| 
|          |        |          |          |               |
| +----------+--------+----------+----------+---------------+--------+----------- ---+ 
|          |        |          |          |               |Nominal |Delta
| 
|          |        |          |          | 
+--------+--------------+ 
|          |        |          |          |               |        | 
| +----------+--------+----------+----------+---------------+--------+----------- ---+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ ---+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ ---+ |   12,286,614 | 18.03 % | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ ---+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |  | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+


+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 

|10. Name of the proxy holder:                    |                        |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will    |                        |
|cease                                            |                        |
|to hold:                                         |                        |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold|                        |
|voting rights:                                   |                        |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+


+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 

|                             |                                            |
|13. Additional information:  |                                            |
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|14. Contact name:            |                               Akpene Akonou|
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|15. Contact telephone number:|                                01865 809024|
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+


Enquiries for PayPoint Plc:


Susan Court, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1707 600 300





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R20


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Bitte warten...