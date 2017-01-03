PayPoint plc : Directorate change

Erweiterte Funktionen



3 January 2017


PayPoint plc (PayPoint or the Company)


Directorate Change


Further to the regulatory announcement dated 05 July 2016, Rachel Kentleton has today joined the PayPoint Board as an executive director; she will succeed George Earle as Finance Director following an orderly transition process.


There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.


- End -


Enquiries: RLM Finsbury: 020 7251 3801 Rollo Head







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



Bitte warten...