PayPoint plc : Directorate Change




10.02.17 10:30
dpa-AFX


10 February 2017


PayPoint plc (PayPoint or the Company)


Directorate Change


Further to the regulatory announcement dated 03 January 2017, with effect from 10 February 2017 Rachel Kentleton has succeeded George Earle as Finance Director of PayPoint plc.

George remains a director of the Company and will step down as a director on 31 March 2017.


There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.


- End -


Directorate Change: http://hugin.info/137093/R/2077605/781613.pdf




Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



