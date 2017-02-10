PayPoint plc : Directorate Change

10 February 2017

PayPoint plc (PayPoint or the Company)

Directorate Change

Further to the regulatory announcement dated 03 January 2017, with effect from 10 February 2017 Rachel Kentleton has succeeded George Earle as Finance Director of PayPoint plc.



George remains a director of the Company and will step down as a director on 31 March 2017.

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

- End -

Enquiries: RLM Finsbury: 020 7251 3801 Rollo Head

Directorate Change: http://hugin.info/137093/R/2077605/781613.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire

B02QND9R3

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM