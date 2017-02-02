Erweiterte Funktionen



PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding




02.02.17 18:35
dpa-AFX


PayPoint plc


Notification of transactions by Directors/PDMRs


In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, PayPoint plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 February 2017, awards over ordinary shares of 1/3p each in the capital of the Company were made to Rachel Kentleton, Executive Director as follows:


Director/PDMR Number of shares under award


Rachel Kentleton 10,741







The awards were granted pursuant to Listing Rule 9.4.2 in respect of a buy-out of a cash annual bonus and long-term incentive awards forfeited on leaving her previous employment.

  The Remuneration Committee believes that the award reflects the value of the awards forfeited.


The awards are structured as nil cost options.  50% of the awards will vest on the second anniversary of grant (02 February 2019) and 50% will vest on the third anniversary of grant (02 February 2020), subject to continued employment over the respective vesting periods.



Enquiries: PayPoint plc Susan Court, Company Secretary Tel: +44(0)1707600300





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R50


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,405 € 11,495 € -0,09 € -0,78% 02.02./19:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02QND93 A0DK8C 13,90 € 9,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 11,405 € -0,78%  18:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,80 $ -9,28%  03.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...