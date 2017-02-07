Paul Urges Against Abrams As Deputy Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken.



, indicated Tuesday he is vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump's possible nomination of neoconservative foreign policy insider Elliott Abrams as Deputy Secretary of State.

In an op-ed piece posted on libertarian website Rare, Paul argued the president should have no reason to trust Abrams would carry out a Trump agenda rather than a neocon agenda.

The piece from Paul comes amid reports Trump is due to meet with Abrams on Tuesday to discuss his potential nomination as the No. 2 official at the State Department.

Recently sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly favors Abrams for the job, will also attend the meeting.

"Neoconservative interventionists have had us at perpetual war for 25 years," Paul wrote. "While President Trump has repeatedly stated his belief that the Iraq War was a mistake, the neocons (all of them Never-Trumpers) continue to maintain that the Iraq and Libyan Wars were brilliant ideas."

"These are the same people who think we must blow up half the Middle East, then rebuild it and police it for decades," he added. "They're wrong and they should not be given a voice in this administration."

Paul highlighted Abrams' criticism of Trump during the presidential campaign as well as his conviction on two misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra affair. Abrams was later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush.

"In a country of 300 million people, surely there are reasonable foreign policy experts who have not been convicted of deceiving Congress and actually share the president's foreign policy views," Paul wrote.

He added, "I hope Secretary Rex Tillerson will continue the search for expert assistance from experienced, non-convicted diplomats who understand the mistakes of the past and the challenges ahead."

Paul is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his opposition to Abrams' potential nomination could complicate the confirmation process.

Abrams, currently senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, previously served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

