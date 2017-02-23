Erweiterte Funktionen



Patterson Companies Inc. Reports 15% Drop In Q3 Profit




23.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc.

(PDCO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit came in at $55.42 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $65.14 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue came in at $1.40 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.


Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $55.42 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.27 - $2.33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,12 € 42,12 € -   € 0,00% 23.02./14:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7033951036 A0B6VB 44,53 € 34,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,12 € 0,00%  22.02.17
München 42,09 € 0,00%  08:05
Nasdaq 44,60 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Berlin 42,04 € -0,33%  08:08
Frankfurt 41,456 € -0,66%  08:08
Düsseldorf 41,46 € -0,71%  08:41
Stuttgart 41,81 € -0,71%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...