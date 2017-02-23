Patterson Companies Inc. Reports 15% Drop In Q3 Profit
23.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX
SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc.
(PDCO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $55.42 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $65.14 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue came in at $1.40 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $55.42 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.27 - $2.33
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,12 €
|42,12 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./14:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7033951036
|A0B6VB
|44,53 €
|34,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,12 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|München
|42,09 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Nasdaq
|44,60 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Berlin
|42,04 €
|-0,33%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|41,456 €
|-0,66%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|41,46 €
|-0,71%
|08:41
|Stuttgart
|41,81 €
|-0,71%
|08:01