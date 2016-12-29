Erweiterte Funktionen



Patriot Nation Awards Raytheon About $600 Mln To Upgrade Missile Defense System




29.12.16
dpa-AFX


WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - An undisclosed member of the 13 nations which owns and operates the combat-proven Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System has awarded Raytheon Company (RTN) a direct commercial sales contract worth more than $600 million to upgrade the system to the most current configuration.


The direct commercial sales contract, awarded on December 28th, will upgrade the customer's Patriot systems to the most advanced configuration available.


Configuration 3+ with the Post Deployment Build 8 software and hardware suite: Enables Patriot to use the PAC-3 MSE interceptor missile; Enhances Patriot's ability to destroy tactical ballistic missiles.


The contract was awarded less than 120 days after Poland officially requested Patriot from the United States government. During that time:


An undisclosed customer awarded Raytheon $225 million for additional Patriot capability The Netherlands awarded Raytheon a contract to begin modernizing its Patriot systems


