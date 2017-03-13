Passengers Gasp As Carnival Ship Nearly Crushes Jet Skiers

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - A couple of jet skiers on a spring break were saved by Port Canaveral harbor pilot and a Brevard County Sheriff Marine Unit deputy from a near tragic accident.





According to the Port Canaveral Harbor Pilot Association, Captain Doug Brown, one of its harbor pilot, was navigating Carnival Cruise ship Magic out of the port when he noticed two women on a jet ski within the navigation channel. He alerted the sheriff's deputy Taner Primmer who was operating a patrol boat nearby for help.

As Primmer reached the scene one of the boaters fell off the water craft and when an attempt was made to re-board, the water craft flipped and both boaters ended up in the water in extremely close proximity to the bow of the ship now bearing down on their position. Brown, working with the Captain and bridge team of the Carnival Magic, maneuvered the vessel away from the boaters while Deputy Primmer pulled both boaters aboard his patrol vessel and out of harm's way.

The entire incident was captured in a video by a cruise passenger and posted on YouTube.

