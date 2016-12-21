Parts Of Arctic, Atlantic Waters Indefinitely Off Limits To Oil And Gas Drilling

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House announced Tuesday that the outgoing Obama administration is designating sections of the Arctic and Atlantic waters as indefinitely off limits to offshore oil and gas leasing.





The White House said the Government blocked new leases for oil and gas drilling in the vast majority of U.S. waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas due to the important, irreplaceable values of its Arctic waters for Indigenous, Alaska Native and local communities' subsistence and cultures, wildlife and wildlife habitat, and scientific research; and the vulnerability of these ecosystems to an oil spill; and risks of oil extraction and spill response in Arctic waters.

Also, Canada will designate all Arctic Canadian waters as indefinitely off limits to future offshore Arctic oil and gas licensing. It will be reviewed every five years through a climate and marine science-based life-cycle assessment.

For its part, Canada is committing to co-develop a new Arctic Policy Framework, with Northerners, Territorial and Provincial governments, and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis People that will replace Canada's Northern Strategy.

