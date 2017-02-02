Parker Hannifin Increases 2017 Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp.



(PH) announced, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, the company has revised guidance for earnings from continuing operations to the range of $6.71 to $7.21 per share, or $7.05 to $7.55 per share on an adjusted basis.

"We are increasing our organic growth forecast for the second half of the fiscal year from 2.3% to 3.3% at the midpoint in our new guidance. However, this increase in organic revenue is being offset by currency headwinds resulting in essentially flat full year reported annual sales growth versus fiscal 2016," said CEO, Tom Williams.

Second quarter sales were $2.67 billion compared with $2.71 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income increased 32% to $241.4 million compared with $183.1 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per share increased 34% to $1.78, compared with $1.33 in fiscal 2016 second quarter. Earnings per share were $1.91, when adjusted for business realignment and acquisition transaction costs, compared with $1.52 in the prior year quarter, which was adjusted for business realignment costs.

