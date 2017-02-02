Parker Hannifin Corp. Q2 Income Rises 32%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp.



(PH) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $241.31 million, or $1.91 per share. This was higher than $182.98 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.67 billion. This was down from $2.71 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $241.31 Mln. vs. $182.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.55

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

