Parker Hannifin Corp. Q2 Income Rises 32%
02.02.17 13:49
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp.
(PH) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $241.31 million, or $1.91 per share. This was higher than $182.98 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.67 billion. This was down from $2.71 billion last year.
Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $241.31 Mln. vs. $182.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.55
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|149,75 $
|145,45 $
|4,30 $
|+2,96%
|02.02./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7010941042
|855950
|152,87 $
|93,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|139,00 €
|-0,64%
|15:35
|NYSE
|149,75 $
|+2,96%
|22:02
|Stuttgart
|138,86 €
|+2,47%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|138,476 €
|+2,16%
|15:55
|Berlin
|137,51 €
|+1,22%
|14:29
|Düsseldorf
|133,54 €
|-2,15%
|10:00
|München
|134,52 €
|-2,19%
|08:18