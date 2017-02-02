Erweiterte Funktionen



Parker Hannifin Corp. Q2 Income Rises 32%




02.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp.

(PH) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $241.31 million, or $1.91 per share. This was higher than $182.98 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.67 billion. This was down from $2.71 billion last year.


Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $241.31 Mln. vs. $182.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.55


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
149,75 $ 145,45 $ 4,30 $ +2,96% 02.02./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7010941042 855950 152,87 $ 93,46 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		139,00 € -0,64%  15:35
NYSE 149,75 $ +2,96%  22:02
Stuttgart 138,86 € +2,47%  19:45
Frankfurt 138,476 € +2,16%  15:55
Berlin 137,51 € +1,22%  14:29
Düsseldorf 133,54 € -2,15%  10:00
München 134,52 € -2,19%  08:18
  = Realtime
