ParkerVision Files Motion To Terminate Its ITC Investigation




13.03.17 13:08
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) announced that in light of a recent ruling by the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) disallowing key factual evidence in the company's ITC proceedings, it is filing a motion to terminate ITC investigation.

The company determined that it can no longer proceed with its case before the Commission.


ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker said: "While we are disappointed that we were not allowed to present key evidence that could significantly impact the outcome of this case, we believe the termination of these proceedings is the appropriate strategic decision for the company. Our objective to obtain fair compensation for Qualcomm's infringement of our patent rights remains unchanged, and we will continue to take steps toward pursuing this goal."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,05 € 2,537 € -0,487 € -19,20% 13.03./15:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7013543001 A2AGEB 8,18 $ 1,84 $
Werte im Artikel
54,87 minus
-0,04%
2,05 minus
-19,20%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,423 € +7,88%  08:16
Nasdaq 2,22 $ -15,91%  15:10
Stuttgart 2,05 € -19,20%  15:00
  = Realtime
