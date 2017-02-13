ParkerVision Amends German Case Against Apple, Adds IPhone 7 Devices

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR), a manufacturer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications, Monday said it has amended German Infringement Case against Apple Inc.



(AAPL). The company has added iPhone 7 devices which use Intel transceivers.

ParkerVision said its German subsidiary, ParkerVision GmbH, has amended its complaint against Apple, Apple Distribution International and Apple Retail Germany B.V. & Co. KG adding the infringement of the German part of European Patent 1 135 853.

This amended complaint also expands the accused products to include the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus which use Intel's PMB5750 transceiver chip, which is based on Intel's SMARTi architecture.

At the Company's request, the Munich Regional Court bifurcated the new claims into a second case separate from the original Apple case. This second case is scheduled for a hearing on June 29, 2017.

The original complaint against Apple remains scheduled for a hearing on May 4, 2017 and accuses Apple products of infringement of the German part of European patent 1 206 831. This first case includes the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and the iPad Air 2 devices, which incorporate Qualcomm transceivers.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM