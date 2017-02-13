ParkerVision Amends German Case Against Apple, Adds IPhone 7 Devices
13.02.17 13:30
dpa-AFX
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR), a manufacturer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications, Monday said it has amended German Infringement Case against Apple Inc.
(AAPL). The company has added iPhone 7 devices which use Intel transceivers.
ParkerVision said its German subsidiary, ParkerVision GmbH, has amended its complaint against Apple, Apple Distribution International and Apple Retail Germany B.V. & Co. KG adding the infringement of the German part of European Patent 1 135 853.
This amended complaint also expands the accused products to include the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus which use Intel's PMB5750 transceiver chip, which is based on Intel's SMARTi architecture.
At the Company's request, the Munich Regional Court bifurcated the new claims into a second case separate from the original Apple case. This second case is scheduled for a hearing on June 29, 2017.
The original complaint against Apple remains scheduled for a hearing on May 4, 2017 and accuses Apple products of infringement of the German part of European patent 1 206 831. This first case includes the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and the iPad Air 2 devices, which incorporate Qualcomm transceivers.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|125,36 €
|124,09 €
|1,27 €
|+1,02%
|13.02./15:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0378331005
|865985
|125,36 €
|78,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,36 €
|+1,02%
|15:13
|Stuttgart
|124,75 €
|+0,52%
|14:26
|Frankfurt
|124,754 €
|+0,16%
|14:49
|Berlin
|124,24 €
|+0,10%
|12:27
|Hamburg
|124,50 €
|+0,04%
|13:47
|Nasdaq
|132,12 $
|0,00%
|10.02.17
|München
|124,30 €
|-0,12%
|11:39
|Hannover
|124,00 €
|-0,24%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|123,80 €
|-0,64%
|08:09
