Paragon Group Underlying Operating Profits In Line With Management's View

PAG.L), the specialist lender and banking group, publishes its Trading Update based upon the business performance from 1 October 2016 to date, including a commentary on the unaudited financial information for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2016.

Underlying operating profits for the quarter of 33.1 million pounds were in line with management's expectations and were supported by good underlying trends in volumes, margins, cost control and bad debts. The carry cost of the Group's subordinated bonds will dampen reported profits in the early part of the year prior to the repayment of the 110 million pounds bond maturing in April 2017.

Each of the Group's lending and investment entities generated quarter on quarter volume growth, with total originations and investments of 380.7 million pounds compared to 254.4 million pounds in the previous quarter.

The Group continues to see progress in each of its operating divisions and remains confident in achieving its expectations for the year.

The Group plans to announce its half-year results for the six months ending 31 March 2017 on Tuesday 23 May 2017.

