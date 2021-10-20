Pantaflix - Content catch-up

Pantaflix has had a busy first half, with productions delayed from FY20 coming to completion and with more expected to complete in H221. H121 revenue of €22.7m will be the bulk of the year’s total, with management guiding to a figure of more than €30m. EBIT for the year will be in a range of -€2.5m and break-even, having narrowed to a €2.1m loss in H121 (H120: -€4.3m). The industry fundamentals remain positive across the group’s operations, particularly in terms of high levels of demand for content from the major streaming platforms. The group’s offering in the B2B2C sector is also gaining traction, with a strong portfolio of partners. Half year cash of €6.5m (production finance debt only) was boosted by a €2.0m gross fund-raise, which puts the group in a sound financial position.