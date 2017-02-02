Panasonic Lifts FY Outlook; Says Avionics Unit Being Probed By US Authorities

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Panasonic":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp.



(PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) said it raised its outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. Net income attributable to company for the nine-month ended December 31, 2016 increased 9 percent from the prior year. Separately, Panasonic Corp said that its avionics unit is under investigation by U.S. authorities for allegedly breaking bribery and securities laws.

Panasonic reported Thursday that its net income attributable to company for the nine-month ended December 31, 2016 increased 9 percent to 175.4 billion yen from last year's 160.2 billion yen, due mainly to the additional deferred-tax assets as a result of the board resolution to liquidate a consolidated subsidiary. Earnings per share were 75.54 yen, compared to 69.17 yen in the prior year.

Operating profit for the nine-month period declined 25 percent to 240.6 billion yen from last year mainly due to sales decline of solar photo voltaic systems for household-use, a fixed-cost increase such as an upfront investment towards future growth and a negative effective of exchange rates.

Net sales for the period declined 6% year-over-year to 5.35 trillion yen, due to the significant yen appreciation, although sales in real terms excluding the effect of exchange rates increased.

For fiscal year 2017, the company now expects net income attributable to the company to be 130 billion yen or 55.99 yen, operating profit of 265 billion yen, and net sales of 7.35 trillion yen. Previously, the company expected annual net income attributable to the company of 120 billion yen or 51.70 yen, operating profit of 245 billion yen, and net sales of 7.20 trillion yen.

Panasonic Avionics Corp. is being probed by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Securities Exchange Commission for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Panasonic said it's cooperating with the agencies, and evaluating the potential financial impact of the probe.

