Pan American Silver - Lean, mean silver machine

07.04.22 11:26
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver (PAAS) is one of the world largest primary silver producers, with key operations in the Americas. While the well-timed acquisition of Tahoe Resources in 2019 boosted exposure to gold, given the quality and the calibre of its key silver assets, PAAS remains predominantly a silver play. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical tensions have supported investment demand and driven commodity prices, in the longer term, normalising economic conditions and monetary policy signal a gradual shift to physical demand. With ongoing expansion in renewables, which could intensify due to energy security concerns, we expect solar photovoltaics (PV) and general e-mobility to become the main areas of growth for silver.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,14 €
|25,02 €
|0,12 €
|+0,48%
|07.04./14:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA6979001089
|876617
|29,78 €
|18,30 €
0,83
+2,59%
25,14
+0,48%
0,091
+0,44%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,14 €
|+0,48%
|13:55
|Düsseldorf
|24,98 €
|+0,71%
|14:01
|Stuttgart
|24,955 €
|+0,14%
|13:40
|NYSE
|27,28 $
|-0,15%
|06.04.22
|Nasdaq
|27,28 $
|-0,18%
|06.04.22
|AMEX
|27,26 $
|-0,26%
|06.04.22
|München
|24,89 €
|-0,42%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|24,645 €
|-1,42%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|24,655 €
|-1,79%
|08:03
|Berlin
|24,655 €
|-1,83%
|08:01
