Palace Capital - Strategic progress underscores potential
24.01.22 11:34
Edison Investment Research
Palace Capital (PCA) has recently disclosed several positive developments covering the near completion of its non-core disposal programme, the commencement of capital redeployment into opportunities with more attractive return profiles and leasing progress at its attractive York development, completed earlier in FY22. A highly experienced new chairman has also been appointed.
