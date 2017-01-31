Paccar Q4 Results Down, Miss Estimates On Weak North American Deliveries
31.01.17 11:43
dpa-AFX
BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Trucks manufacturer Paccar Inc.
(PCAR) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $288.8 million or $0.82 per share from $347.2 million or $0.98 per share a year ago.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
PACCAR achieved net sales and financial service revenues of $4.07 billion compared to $4.36 billion for the same period in 2015.
Net sales and revenues were $3.77 billion, down from $4.06 billion a year ago. The weak results reflected lower truck deliveries in North America.
Analysts were looking for sales of $3.87 billion.
Noting that Paccar achieved its 78th consecutive year of net income, Ron Armstrong, chief executive officer, said, "PACCAR's financial results reflect the company's premium-quality products and services, increased European truck deliveries, higher truck market share, and good aftermarket parts and PACCAR Financial Services results."
Further, Paccar declared cash dividends of $1.56 per share during 2016, including a special dividend of $.60 per share paid in January 2017.
Paccar has paid a dividend every year since 1941.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,86 €
|63,66 €
|-0,80 €
|-1,26%
|31.01./11:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6937181088
|861114
|64,20 €
|43,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|62,86 €
|-1,26%
|11:01
|Hamburg
|63,02 €
|+0,35%
|08:03
|Berlin
|63,02 €
|+0,33%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|63,00 €
|+0,05%
|09:52
|München
|63,13 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq
|67,62 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|62,999 €
|-0,11%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|61,60 €
|-1,77%
|11:06
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|PACCAR: Gewinn im 2Q um 9.
|28.12.13