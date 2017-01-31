Paccar Inc. Q4 Profit Falls 17%
31.01.17 11:19
dpa-AFX
BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $288.8 million, or $0.82 per share. This was down from $347.2 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $3.77 billion. This was down from $4.06 billion last year.
Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $288.8 Mln. vs. $347.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.77 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.1%
