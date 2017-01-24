Erweiterte Funktionen

PZ Cussons H1 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Says On Track For FY View




24.01.17 08:57
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.

L), a consumer products group, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax plunged 37.8 percent to 24.9 million pounds from 40 million pounds a year ago.


Earnings per share were 4.59 pence, down 32 percent from 6.75 pence a year ago.


Adjusted pre-tax profit was 40.2 million pounds, compared to 42.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.50 pence, compared to 7.28 pence last year.


Revenues for the period dropped 2 percent to 378.2 million pounds from 385.9 million pounds a year ago. Revenues fell 2.6 percent at constant currency rates as well as on a like-for-like basis.


Further, the company declared interim dividend of 2.67 pence, up 2.3 percent from last year.


Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver full year expectations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
