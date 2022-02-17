Erweiterte Funktionen



PVA Tepla steigert Umsatz kräftig - Eigene Prognose übertroffen




17.02.22 08:22
dpa-AFX

WETTENBERG (dpa-AFX) - Das Technologieunternehmen PVA Tepla hat im vergangenen Jahr vom Halbleiterboom profitiert und die selbst gesteckten Ziele übertroffen. Der Umsatz zog 2021 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 14 Prozent auf 156 Millionen Euro an, wie das seit vergangenem September im SDax < notierte Unternehmen am Donnerstag in Wettenberg mitteilte. Der Gewinn vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (Ebitda) legte etwas mehr als ein Prozent auf rund 23 Millionen Euro zu. Damit schnitt das Unternehmen besser ab, als noch im November prognostiziert. Für Experten ist das aber keine allzu große Überraschung. So hatte unter anderem der Jefferies-Analyst Constantin Hesse die Prognose als konservativ eingestuft./zb/eas






Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,00 € 26,95 € 0,05 € +0,19% 17.02./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007461006 746100 50,60 € 20,65 €
Werte im Artikel
15.090 plus
+0,52%
27,00 plus
+0,19%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,50 € -2,21%  09:33
Düsseldorf 27,60 € +2,41%  08:35
Frankfurt 27,75 € +2,40%  08:37
München 27,80 € +1,83%  08:00
Hamburg 27,60 € +1,10%  08:09
Berlin 27,55 € +0,92%  08:01
Xetra 27,00 € +0,19%  09:18
Stuttgart 27,15 € 0,00%  09:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 43,82 $ -4,55%  07.01.22
  = Realtime
