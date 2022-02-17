PVA Tepla steigert Umsatz kräftig - Eigene Prognose übertroffen

WETTENBERG (dpa-AFX) - Das Technologieunternehmen PVA Tepla hat im vergangenen Jahr vom Halbleiterboom profitiert und die selbst gesteckten Ziele übertroffen. Der Umsatz zog 2021 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 14 Prozent auf 156 Millionen Euro an, wie das seit vergangenem September im SDax < notierte Unternehmen am Donnerstag in Wettenberg mitteilte. Der Gewinn vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (Ebitda) legte etwas mehr als ein Prozent auf rund 23 Millionen Euro zu. Damit schnitt das Unternehmen besser ab, als noch im November prognostiziert. Für Experten ist das aber keine allzu große Überraschung. So hatte unter anderem der Jefferies-Analyst Constantin Hesse die Prognose als konservativ eingestuft./zb/eas

Finanztrends Video zu SDAX (Performance)



