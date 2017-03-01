PUMA VCT 8 PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Puma VCT 8 plc

1 March 2017

Puma VCT 8 plc ("the Company")

As at the close of business on 31 January 2017, the estimated Net Asset Value per ordinary share ("NAV per share") of the Company was 77.74p. This represents an increase of 0.1 per cent on the NAV per share at 31 December 2016. The estimated fully diluted NAV per share was 77.74p. Cumulative dividends paid to date were 20.00p.

