PUMA VCT 8 PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




28.12.16 08:15
dpa-AFX


Puma VCT 8 plc


28 December 2016


Puma VCT 8 plc ("the Company")


As at the close of business on 30 November 2016, the estimated Net Asset Value per ordinary share ("NAV per share") of the Company was 77.51p.  This represents an increase of 0.2 per cent on the NAV per share at 31 October 2016. The estimated fully diluted NAV per share was 77.51p. Cumulative dividends paid to date were 20.00p.








