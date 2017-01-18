Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PTC":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


PTC Inc. Announces 48% Fall In Q1 Bottom Line




18.01.17 22:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $30.71 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $58.78 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $287.24 million. This was down from $291.51 million last year.


PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $30.71 Mln. vs. $58.78 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -47.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $287.24 Mln vs. $291.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 - $285 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.180 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,38 $ 47,36 $ 0,02 $ +0,04% 18.01./23:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69370C1009 A1H9GN 49,93 $ 27,06 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 47,38 $ +0,04%  22:15
München 44,61 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 43,991 € 0,00%  18:06
Frankfurt 44,325 € -0,38%  08:12
Düsseldorf 44,20 € -3,35%  10:29
Berlin 43,995 € -4,12%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Nasdaq`s STRONG BUYS 16.03.04
  !!! STRONG BUY --> Parametri. 10.04.00
  !!! STRONG BUY --> Parametri. 10.04.00
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...