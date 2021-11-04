PSI Software - Energetic results across the grid

PSI Software (PSI) develops and integrates process control software solutions for energy grid operators, manufacturing and logistics. Business in the first nine months of 2021 (9M21) rebounded from the COVID-19-affected prior-year period, with sales and new orders increasing, while multiple key initiatives and acquisitions should support results throughout Q421 and beyond. Successfully executing its transition to a software product provider, reversing the decline in its international business and expanding its margins could drive multiple expansion.