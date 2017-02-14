PSA In Talks On Strategic Initiatives, Incl Possible Acquisition Of Opel

Erweiterte Funktionen
PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French carmaker PSA Group said that it is in talks on numerous strategic initiatives, including the possible acquisition of Opel.
Earlier there were reports that PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, is exploring an acquisition of General Motors Co.'s European business.GM is seeking a multi-billion dollar amount for Opel, which also operates U.K. sister brand Vauxhall,
