Erweiterte Funktionen



PSA Group Set To Announce Deal To Buy GM's Opel On Monday




06.03.17 04:46
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors Co.

(GM) are set to announce on Monday the purchase of the Opel brand by the French company, allowing GM to exit the European market, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.


The two carmakers have reached a framework agreement to complete the deal. While final talks on remaining details of the transaction are ongoing, PSA's board signed off on the transaction on Friday, the reports said.


One of the key negotiating points has been how PSA can achieve about 2 billion euros or $2.1 billion in savings from a deal, reports said.


PSA and GM are also discussing the French carmaker's ability to sell Opel vehicles globally and the U.S. company's right to bring Chevrolet-branded models to Europe down the line, the reports said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,23 $ 52,25 $ 1,98 $ +3,79% 04.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0893021032 869884 56,54 $ 41,61 $
Werte im Artikel
54,23 plus
+3,79%
19,10 plus
+2,36%
38,23 plus
+1,24%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,397 € +6,56%  03.03.17
NYSE 54,23 $ +3,79%  03.03.17
Frankfurt 51,006 € +2,13%  03.03.17
Düsseldorf 48,91 € +0,52%  03.03.17
Stuttgart 51,011 € 0,00%  03.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...