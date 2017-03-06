PSA Group Set To Announce Deal To Buy GM's Opel On Monday

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors Co.



(GM) are set to announce on Monday the purchase of the Opel brand by the French company, allowing GM to exit the European market, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The two carmakers have reached a framework agreement to complete the deal. While final talks on remaining details of the transaction are ongoing, PSA's board signed off on the transaction on Friday, the reports said.

One of the key negotiating points has been how PSA can achieve about 2 billion euros or $2.1 billion in savings from a deal, reports said.

PSA and GM are also discussing the French carmaker's ability to sell Opel vehicles globally and the U.S. company's right to bring Chevrolet-branded models to Europe down the line, the reports said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM