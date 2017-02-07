Erweiterte Funktionen
PROS Holdings Issues Q1 & FY17 Guidance
07.02.17 23:24
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) announced, for the first quarter, the company targets: non-GAAP loss per share in a range of $0.30 to $0.29; and total revenue of $38 to $39 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.23 on revenue of $38.32 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For full year 2017, the company targets total revenue of $162.5 to $165 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $159.55 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,48 $
|22,26 $
|0,22 $
|+0,99%
|07.02./22:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US74346Y1038
|A0MRGS
|25,66 $
|9,01 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.