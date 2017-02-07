PROS Holdings Issues Q1 & FY17 Guidance

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) announced, for the first quarter, the company targets: non-GAAP loss per share in a range of $0.30 to $0.29; and total revenue of $38 to $39 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.23 on revenue of $38.32 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For full year 2017, the company targets total revenue of $162.5 to $165 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $159.55 million.


