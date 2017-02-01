PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PPL":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $409 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $294 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $409 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.25

