PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Profit
01.02.17 13:34
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $409 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $294 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.
PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $409 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,00 €
|32,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./15:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69351T1060
|895250
|34,53 €
|30,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,00 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Berlin
|32,215 €
|+1,38%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|32,265 €
|+1,05%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|32,215 €
|+0,92%
|09:33
|Stuttgart
|32,214 €
|+0,77%
|11:32
|München
|32,245 €
|+0,64%
|08:01
|NYSE
|34,84 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17