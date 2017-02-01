Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PPL":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Profit




01.02.17 13:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $409 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $294 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.


PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $409 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,00 € 32,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./15:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69351T1060 895250 34,53 € 30,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,00 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Berlin 32,215 € +1,38%  08:08
Frankfurt 32,265 € +1,05%  08:03
Düsseldorf 32,215 € +0,92%  09:33
Stuttgart 32,214 € +0,77%  11:32
München 32,245 € +0,64%  08:01
NYSE 34,84 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...