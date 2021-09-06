Erweiterte Funktionen
PPHE Hotel Group - Checking back in
06.09.21 06:26
Edison Investment Research
PPHE has accompanied news of continued strong leisure-based recovery with an EPRA NAV per share of £20.85 at June 2021, almost unchanged in H121 despite COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting the company’s resilience from a property perspective. Encouragingly, the recent joint venture on prime London assets (Riverbank and art’otel hoxton) not only endorsed this valuation (44% premium to current share price), but also released £114m for future growth to management with an impressive development record, notably a return on Waterloo of c 100% in just four years. Consequently reinforced finances (£238m headroom at June 2021) are enabling steady progress with a £200m+ pipeline and an appetite for post-pandemic opportunities, such as in new areas of Europe and branding.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,60 €
|16,50 €
|0,10 €
|+0,61%
|06.09./09:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B1Z5FH87
|A0MW4C
|20,00 €
|9,86 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.