Erweiterte Funktionen



PPG Updates On Its Proposal To Akzo Nobel




09.03.17 11:55
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) confirmed that it made a comprehensive proposal to Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) on March 2, 2017, inviting AkzoNobel to enter into negotiations on a potential transaction to form a combined company, which AkzoNobel rejected.

PPG said the company continues to believe there is a strong strategic rationale for the proposed transaction and will carefully evaluate and consider its position and path forward related to its proposal.


Michael McGarry, chairman and CEO of PPG, said, "We are confident that this combination is in the best interests of the stakeholders of both companies as it presents a unique opportunity to build on the successful legacies of our businesses. PPG has carefully considered the interest of all AkzoNobel stakeholders including shareholders, employees, customers and the communities it serves and has proposed its willingness to enter into serious commitments in respect of all stakeholders."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip!
Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,65 € 101,65 € -   € 0,00% 09.03./12:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6935061076 852026 102,26 € 81,70 €
Werte im Artikel
73,74 plus
+4,60%
101,65 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,65 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Berlin 101,33 € +7,22%  08:08
München 100,40 € +6,32%  08:01
Düsseldorf 100,44 € +6,30%  08:49
Frankfurt 100,378 € +5,86%  08:03
Stuttgart 100,626 € +3,94%  08:03
NYSE 106,83 $ 0,00%  08.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...