Erweiterte Funktionen



PPG Signs With Knauf For Sale Of Plaka Plasterboard




23.12.16 14:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) Friday a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Mexico-based Plaka plasterboard and cement-board business to Knauf International GmbH.

The financial terms were not disclosed.


The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017. The business employs about 200 people and operates a manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico.


PPG acquired the Plaka business in 2014 as part of its acquisition of Comex, S.A. de C.V. Plaka, with approximate sales of $30 million in 2015, manufactures plasterboard, cement board and drywall primarily for the Mexican construction market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,69 $ 95,00 $ -0,31 $ -0,33% 24.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6935061076 852026 117,00 $ 88,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,85 € 0,00%  15.12.16
Stuttgart 89,98 € 0,00%  23.12.16
NYSE 94,69 $ -0,33%  23.12.16
Berlin 90,17 € -0,69%  23.12.16
München 90,06 € -0,88%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 90,10 € -0,89%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 89,94 € -1,07%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...