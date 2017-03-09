Erweiterte Funktionen
PPG Pulls Back After Akzo Nobel Rejects Takeover Offer
09.03.17 18:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coatings and specialty products maker PPG Industries (PPG) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, falling by 3.7 percent. Shares of PPG are pulling back after reaching a six-month closing high in the previous session.
The pullback by PPG comes after Dutch paints and chemicals rival Akzo Nobel rejected the company's $22.1 billion takeover offer.
PPG said it continues to believe there is a strong strategic rationale for the proposed transaction and will carefully evaluate and consider its position and path forward related to its proposal.
