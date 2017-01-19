PPG Industries Names Vincent Morales SVP And CFO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc.



(PPG) announced that its board has elected Vincent J. Morales to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 1. Morales is replacing Frank Sklarsky as CFO, who has announced his retirement also effective March 1. Morales will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael McGarry. Morales will also join PPG's executive and operating committees.

Morales, 51, joined PPG in 1985 and advanced through various finance roles of increasing responsibility in the company's Corporate Controller's function, shared financial service center, plants and business units. He also served as vice president, investor relations, and treasurer before assuming his current role as vice president, finance.

