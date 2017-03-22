Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PPG Industries":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


PPG Industies Says Revised Takeover Bid Rejected By Akzo Nobel




22.03.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Coatings and specialty products maker PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG) said it made a revised proposal on March 20, 2017 to acquire Dutch paints and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) for 90.00 euros (cum dividend) per ordinary share, comprised of cash of 57.50 euros and 0.331 share of PPG common stock.


This represents an increase of 7.00 euros per ordinary share from PPG's initial offer. Including the assumption of net debt and minority interests, the proposed transaction is valued at approximately 24.5 billion euros, or $26.3 billion.


PPG noted that it's revised proposal reflects annual run rate synergies of at least $750 million, which could be achieved from a combination of the two companies.


However, PPG added it was informed that AkzoNobel has rejected this latest proposal. The company noted that to date, the boards of AkzoNobel have not accepted PPG's multiple invitations to discuss its proposals and negotiate a recommended transaction.


AkzoNobel said the proposal does not address the concerns expressed by the Boards in their initial rejection of 9 March 2017. The company added that the revised proposal is not in the best interests of its shareholders and will lead to significant job cuts.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,505 $ 104,48 $ -0,975 $ -0,93% 22.03./14:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6935061076 852026 117,00 $ 89,64 $
Werte im Artikel
103,51 minus
-0,93%
75,06 minus
-1,82%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,47 € 0,00%  20.03.17
Stuttgart 96,065 € -0,50%  11:48
NYSE 103,51 $ -0,93%  14:42
Frankfurt 95,689 € -1,21%  14:37
Düsseldorf 95,69 € -1,37%  08:12
München 95,67 € -1,40%  08:02
Berlin 95,51 € -1,68%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...