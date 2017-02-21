Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PNC Financial Services Group":
 Aktien      OS    


PNC Financial To Acquire ECN's Commercial And Vendor Finance Business In U.S.




21.02.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

(PNC) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of ECN Capital Corp., one of the leading non-bank vendor finance businesses in the United States. The deal in cash includes $1.1 billion portfolio of ECN Capital's U.S. C&V business. The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share and and will be completed in the second quarter of 2017.


PNC noted that the Horsham, Pennsylvania based business is complementary and would significantly enhance its existing vendor franchise.


PNC expects the transaction to be seamless for ECN Capital's clients and vendors.


Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to PNC.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
127,3583 $ 126,86 $ 0,4983 $ +0,39% 21.02./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6934751057 867679 127,92 $ 77,40 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		119,98 € 0,00%  20.02.17
Frankfurt 120,895 € +1,63%  15:37
Berlin 119,86 € +0,40%  08:09
NYSE 127,36 $ +0,39%  15:52
Düsseldorf 119,40 € +0,37%  08:14
München 119,62 € +0,23%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...