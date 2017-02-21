PNC Financial To Acquire ECN's Commercial And Vendor Finance Business In U.S.

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PNC Financial Services Group":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.



(PNC) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of ECN Capital Corp., one of the leading non-bank vendor finance businesses in the United States. The deal in cash includes $1.1 billion portfolio of ECN Capital's U.S. C&V business. The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share and and will be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

PNC noted that the Horsham, Pennsylvania based business is complementary and would significantly enhance its existing vendor franchise.

PNC expects the transaction to be seamless for ECN Capital's clients and vendors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to PNC.

