PIERER Mobility - Termination of coverage




22.03.22 10:49
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on PIERER Mobility (PMAG), Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR), WANdisco (WAND), Quantum Genomics (ALQGC), and Mondo TV (MTVI). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,70 € 80,00 € 0,70 € +0,88% 22.03./12:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000KTMI02 A2JKHY 91,90 € 65,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,90 € +0,87%  08:12
Berlin 81,50 € +1,37%  11:59
Düsseldorf 81,00 € +1,25%  12:01
Frankfurt 79,70 € +0,89%  08:01
Xetra 80,70 € +0,88%  21.03.22
München 80,30 € 0,00%  08:06
Stuttgart 79,70 € -0,87%  09:32
  = Realtime
