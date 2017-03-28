Erweiterte Funktionen

PICI, Bristol-Myers, CRI Collaborate To Accelerate Immuno-Oncology Research




28.03.17 13:45
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY) and the Cancer Research Institute or CRI announced a multi-year clinical research collBristol-Myersaboration to coordinate and rapidly initiate clinical Immuno-Oncology (I-O) studies across the Parker Institute and CRI networks.


Bristol-Myers Squibb will work closely with leading Parker Institute and CRI scientists and researchers, soliciting clinical research proposals from their networks and coordinating multi-site collaboration clinical studies to pursue some of the most difficult questions in cancer research. It will provide scientists with an ecosystem of advanced translational tools, precision immunotherapy and cutting-edge bioanalytical expertise to maximize learning and ensure the generation of high quality data to inform future development.


The collaboration will build on the Parker Institute model that brings together the nation's top research institutions to share resources, data and technology to accelerate research through unifying and managing clinical trial design and conducting clinical studies across multi-centers.


The Parker Institute currently funds projects across its network of more than 60 laboratories and 300 researchers who work together to advance research and potentially develop new therapies. The Cancer Research Institute will support the collaboration with investment from its Clinical Accelerator venture philanthropy program and access to its global network of leading investigators from around the world.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



