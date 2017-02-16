PG&E Corp. Bottom Line Rises 416% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.02.17 15:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $692 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $134 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $692 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 416.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 403.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.48 - $3.77


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,365 $ 62,94 $ 0,425 $ +0,68% 16.02./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69331C1080 851962 65,43 $ 54,71 $
Tradegate (RT) 		58,39 € 0,00%  08.02.17
NYSE 63,365 $ +0,68%  17:18
Stuttgart 59,38 € +0,19%  16:50
München 59,46 € -0,55%  08:00
Frankfurt 59,159 € -0,91%  08:03
Düsseldorf 59,15 € -1,05%  08:10
Berlin 59,06 € -1,29%  08:08
