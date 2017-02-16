Erweiterte Funktionen
PG&E Corp. Bottom Line Rises 416% In Q4
16.02.17 15:14
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $692 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $134 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $692 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 416.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 403.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.48 - $3.77
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,365 $
|62,94 $
|0,425 $
|+0,68%
|16.02./17:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69331C1080
|851962
|65,43 $
|54,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,39 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|NYSE
|63,365 $
|+0,68%
|17:18
|Stuttgart
|59,38 €
|+0,19%
|16:50
|München
|59,46 €
|-0,55%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|59,159 €
|-0,91%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|59,15 €
|-1,05%
|08:10
|Berlin
|59,06 €
|-1,29%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
