Erweiterte Funktionen



European Lithium - PF8: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




25.05.20 08:43
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD PF8 AU000000EUR7 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
733% Medtech Hot Stock startet FDA-Zulassungsprozess - Massives Kaufsignal
nach 6.422% mit Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) und 7.743% Stryker (NYSE: SYK)


Izotropic Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu European Lithium


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0312 € 0,0312 € -   € 0,00% 25.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EUR7 A2AR9A 0,069 € 0,020 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0312 € 0,00%  22.05.20
Düsseldorf 0,032 € +14,29%  22.05.20
Frankfurt 0,0312 € +4,70%  22.05.20
München 0,03 € 0,00%  22.05.20
Stuttgart 0,0252 € 0,00%  08.05.20
Berlin 0,0314 € 0,00%  22.05.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock geht in die Produktoffensive - Massives Kaufsignal. 14 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 53 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3535 European Lithium - einen Blick . 12:02
329 European Lithium für jedermann 04.04.20
1 Tony Sage und Dietrich Wanke 20.03.20
108 First Berlin Studie und Kursziel. 22.11.19
7 European Lithium (ASX:EUR) 1. 28.10.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...