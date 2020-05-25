Erweiterte Funktionen
European Lithium - PF8: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
25.05.20 08:43
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD PF8 AU000000EUR7 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0312 €
|0,0312 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EUR7
|A2AR9A
|0,069 €
|0,020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0312 €
|0,00%
|22.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|0,032 €
|+14,29%
|22.05.20
|Frankfurt
|0,0312 €
|+4,70%
|22.05.20
|München
|0,03 €
|0,00%
|22.05.20
|Stuttgart
|0,0252 €
|0,00%
|08.05.20
|Berlin
|0,0314 €
|0,00%
|22.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
