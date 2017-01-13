PDMR change: Weir Flow Control Division President Appointed

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Weir Group":

The Weir Group PLC has appointed David Paradis to its Group Executive as Division President of Weir Flow Control.



David will take up his new role from 23 January 2017.

David succeeds John Heasley who was appointed Weir Group Chief Financial Officer in October 2016. Flow Control is one of Weir's three divisions and serves global energy and industrial markets. David is currently President of Weir Oil & Gas' Pressure Pumping business, which is the world's leading supplier of solutions to the hydraulic fracturing industry. A mechanical engineering and MBA graduate of Texas A&M University; David joined Weir in 2012. Previously he spent 22 years working in the flow control industry, including 14 years with Tyco Flow Control where he served as Global Director of Sales, Marketing and Strategy of their Pressure Management Group.

Additional biographical information can be found at https://www.global.weir/investors/corporate-governance/board-and-group- executive/

- Ends -

About Weir Flow Control

Headquartered in East Kilbride, Scotland, Weir Flow Control designs, manufactures and supports highly engineered valves and pumps for global power, downstream oil and gas and industrial markets. The Division employs approximately 3,000 people and is one of the three divisions that make up The Weir Group PLC. The Weir Group was founded in 1871, and is one of the world's leading engineering businesses serving natural resources and energy customers in more than 70 countries.

Enquiries:

Investors: Stephen Christie +44 (0) 141 637 7111

Media: Raymond Buchanan +44 (0) 141 637 7111 / +44 (0) 771 326 1447

Brunswick: Patrick Handley +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: The Weir Group PLC via GlobeNewswire

857968946580R22

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM