PBoC Lifts Yuan Reference Rate By Most Since 2005




06.01.17 09:37
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank raised the daily reference rate of the yuan by the most since mid 2005 on Friday, causing the overnight borrowing costs to soar.


The People's Bank of China fixed the yuan reference rate at 6.8668 against the U.S. dollar, versus 6.9307 on Thursday. According to Thomson Reuters data, this 0.9 percent change was the biggest since 2005.


The borrowing cost of the yuan surged recently in Hong Kong as the PBoC stepped up efforts to curb the bet on yuan.


The central bank last week said it is set to tighten the supervision on cash transactions and overseas transfers.


Accordingly, financial institutions should report all domestic and overseas cash transfers exceeding CNY 50,000 and report any overseas transfers in other currencies of $10,000 or more from July.


After announcing a new set of capital controls late last year following a large decline in foreign exchange reserves, it seems that the PBoC has flexed its muscles in a bid to quash any thoughts that the renminbi is a one-way bet, economist David Rees at Capital Economics said.


Like last year, though, the firm doubts that this latest bout of renminbi strength will continue for much longer.


With the euro and yen likely to weaken against the dollar during the course of this year on account of diverging monetary policies in Europe and Japan, the renminbi would need to weaken against the dollar just to simply tread water in trade-weighted terms, Rees noted.


With the possibility of capital outflows following the rate hikes of the Federal Reserve this year, the yuan is likely to weaken.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



