PBoC Lifts Short-Term Interest Rates

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - People's Bank of China unexpectedly lifted its interest rates on open market operations and funds provided through Standing Lending Facility on Friday.





The bank raised the 7-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 2.35 percent. Similarly, the 14-day reverse repo rate was lifted to 2.5 percent.

The overnight rate for the Standing Lending Facility loan was lifted to 3.1 percent.

