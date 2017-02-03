Erweiterte Funktionen
PBoC Lifts Short-Term Interest Rates
03.02.17 07:07
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - People's Bank of China unexpectedly lifted its interest rates on open market operations and funds provided through Standing Lending Facility on Friday.
The bank raised the 7-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 2.35 percent. Similarly, the 14-day reverse repo rate was lifted to 2.5 percent.
The overnight rate for the Standing Lending Facility loan was lifted to 3.1 percent.
