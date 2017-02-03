Erweiterte Funktionen


PBoC Lifts Short-Term Interest Rates




03.02.17 07:07
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - People's Bank of China unexpectedly lifted its interest rates on open market operations and funds provided through Standing Lending Facility on Friday.


The bank raised the 7-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 2.35 percent. Similarly, the 14-day reverse repo rate was lifted to 2.5 percent.


The overnight rate for the Standing Lending Facility loan was lifted to 3.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:58 , dpa-AFX
Scotiabank Spending $1 Bln On Digital Tech
08:58 , dpa-AFX
Russia Service Sector Growth At 8-1/2-year [...]
08:57 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Jan Inflation Accelerates More Than F [...]
08:50 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index Remains In R [...]
08:49 , dpa-AFX
Homeserve Announces Investments In Checkatr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...