Erweiterte Funktionen


PB Holding - The value of PB Holding




23.03.22 09:22
Edison Investment Research

Stern Groep’s shareholders have approved the sale of its operational activities to Hedin. After the sale and the payment of the €14.50/share super dividend, Stern has been renamed PB Holding and strategic options for the remaining 5.1% stake in car insurance company Bovemij will be assessed. The stake has a book value of €3.43 per share and might be valued up to €5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations. In light of the transaction, we are suspending our forecasts.

