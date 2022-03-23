PB Holding - The value of PB Holding

Stern Groep’s shareholders have approved the sale of its operational activities to Hedin. After the sale and the payment of the €14.50/share super dividend, Stern has been renamed PB Holding and strategic options for the remaining 5.1% stake in car insurance company Bovemij will be assessed. The stake has a book value of €3.43 per share and might be valued up to €5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations. In light of the transaction, we are suspending our forecasts.