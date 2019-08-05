Erweiterte Funktionen



Pura Vida Energy - P6V: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




05.08.19 08:35
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU000000PVD1 P6V PURA VIDA ENERGY NL

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,015 € 0,015 € -   € 0,00% 05.08./09:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000PVD1 A1JQQL 0,016 € 0,0090 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,015 € 0,00%  22.07.19
Frankfurt 0,0075 € 0,00%  09:12
Stuttgart 0,0088 € -6,38%  08:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,012 $ -7,69%  24.07.19
  = Realtime
