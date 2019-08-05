Erweiterte Funktionen
Pura Vida Energy - P6V: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
05.08.19 08:35
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU000000PVD1 P6V PURA VIDA ENERGY NL
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 €
|0,015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.08./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PVD1
|A1JQQL
|0,016 €
|0,0090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|22.07.19
|Frankfurt
|0,0075 €
|0,00%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|0,0088 €
|-6,38%
|08:14
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,012 $
|-7,69%
|24.07.19
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Pura Vida- with 5.3 billion bar.
|29.10.12