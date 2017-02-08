Owens Corning Q4 Profit Rises 3%
08.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $81 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $79 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.38 billion. This was up from $1.30 billion last year.
Owens Corning earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $81 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
