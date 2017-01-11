Erweiterte Funktionen


Over 50% Fall In Kidney Failure From Diabetes In Native Americans: CDC




11.01.17 16:10
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diabetes-related kidney failure among Native American adults (American Indians/Alaskan Natives) decreased 54 percent between 1996 and 2013, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

This remarkable decrease follows population-based approaches to diabetes management and improvements in clinical care begun by the Indian Health Service (IHS) in the mid-1980s.


"The Indian Health Service has made tremendous progress by applying population health and team-based approaches to diabetes and kidney care," said CDC Director Tom Frieden M.D., M.P.H. "Strong coordinated clinical care and education, community outreach and environmental changes can make a dramatic difference in reducing complications from diabetes for all Americans," he added.


Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other U.S. racial/ethnic group. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure in the U.S. About 2 in 3 Native Americans with kidney failure have diabetes, according to this month's Vital Signs. But the rate of diabetes-related kidney failure in Native Americans has declined the fastest of any racial/ethnic group in the U.S., Federal data show.


