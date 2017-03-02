Erweiterte Funktionen


Out Of Style: BCBG MaxAzria Files For Bankruptcy




02.03.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BCBG Max Azria Group has filed for bankruptcy protection, as the fashion apparel retailer struggles to keep up with changing trends in the fashion industry.


The Los Angeles company is the latest apparel giant to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after American Apparel and Nasty Gal.


According to market experts, BCBG failed to keep up with the changing trends in clothing industry with shoppers now preferring to shop online as well as fast-fashion rivals that supply latest fashion clothes at a low price.


BCBG is an acronym for the French phrase "bon chic, bon genre," meaning "good style, good attitude."


"Like many other apparel and retail companies, BCBG has fallen victim in recent years to adverse macro trends, including a general shift away from brick-and-mortar to online retail channels, a shift in consumer demographics away from branded apparel," Chief Restructuring Officer Holly Felder Etlin said according to Bloomberg.


The company plans to auction itself at a court-supervised auction in May or a debt-for-equity swap with its junior lenders who are owed $289.4 million.


Some lenders have agreed to loan the company $45 million to help it get through bankruptcy.


As part of its restructuring process, the company earlier this year closed 120 U.S. stores. BCBG is also beginning to close free-standing stores in Canada and consolidating operations in Europe and Japan.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
23:04 , dpa-AFX
Freenet AG FY16 Group Result Declines; Rev [...]
22:55 , dpa-AFX
Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself F [...]
22:41 , dpa-AFX
Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces 6% [...]
22:36 , dpa-AFX
Out Of Style: BCBG MaxAzria Files For Bank [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Earnings Rise [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...