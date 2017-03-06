Erweiterte Funktionen



Otelco Inc. Reveals 48% Drop In Q4 Profit




06.03.17 23:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $0.95 million, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $1.84 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $16.83 million. This was down from $17.72 million last year.


Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $0.95 Mln. vs. $1.84 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.0% -Revenue (Q4): $16.83 Mln vs. $17.72 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,55 $ 6,65 $ -0,10 $ -1,50% 06.03./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6888233011 A1WZM5 7,15 $ 3,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 6,55 $ -1,50%  06.03.17
Berlin 6,178 € -2,18%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...